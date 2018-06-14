Amazon has cut the prices of a few different Nintendo Switch titles to match Nintendo's own E3 sale. These digital discounts are definitely something you won't want to miss. Usually, discounted Switch games are titles that could be fun, but aren't super popular. For once, these price cuts are on titles that everyone knows and loves (or will love soon enough).

The best part is that you can play these games right away. Your download code will be sent shortly after your purchase is completed.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is down to just $44.99. This game has rarely deviated far from the $60 MSRP, and today's price is a match of the best Amazon's ever had for it. It has awesome reviews and a super engrossing storyline.

Splatoon 2 is down to just $40, which gets you $20 off the normal price. This title's never been priced lower, either.

Fire Emblem Warriors is on sale too, for only $44.99. Normally you'd have to pay $20 more to get your hands on this fan favorite.

Finally, pick up Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers for $20. That's half off the typical price, plus you get to mash all the buttons.

There are two 3DS deals worth checking out as well. The Nintendo Selects versions of Animal Crossing: New Leaf Welcome amiibo and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time are both $10 off. These titles almost always go for $30, so you should download them now. Especially Animal Crossing, since it's the best game in the universe and Nintendo has been notoriously tight-lipped about a version for the Nintendo Switch.

See at Amazon