The Arlo Q wired 1080p HD security camera is down to $120 at Amazon. We've featured a lot of Arlo deals in the past, but rarely has there been a sale on this wired security camera. Mostly because over the last six months it has jumped in price, not dropped. Barring those few jumps up to $200, this camera normally sells around $150. This drop to $120 is the lowest it has gone since February.

This camera comes with all the following features:

Stream live video 24/7 and watch past recordings in sharp 1080p HD resolution from anywhere in the world

130-degree field of view lens lets you see the whole room

7 Days of free cloud recordings that lets you view, share, and download recordings from the past 7 days

Receive instant alerts on your mobile phone whenever motion or sound is detected

Built-in mic and speaker enable two-way communication so you can listen in and talk back

Wi-Fi Range - 300 feet line of sight

Enhanced night vision capability lets you see clearly even in total darkness

Simple DIY setup - get Arlo Q up and running in less than 10 minutes using the free Arlo mobile or web app

View your live video with a simple voice command – "Alexa, show me the front door."

And of course, you have the security of a wired camera that doesn't need to recharge its batteries like the Arlo wireless cameras do. If you're using an Arlo system, you should definitely have at least one wired camera at all times, just in case.

