Being able to control your Philips Hue lights from your phone, or via your voice, is awesome, but when you have stuff in your hands or want to be quiet, it's less than ideal. Luckily, there are other options available for controlling your lights, and one of the easiest is the Hue Motion Sensor. Amazon currently has it listed for just $31.98 which happens to be its lowest price yet. It normally sells for $40.

Light up a room simply by walking in and control the intensity by the time of day, such as a gentle, warm night light to help you navigate your home at night.

Battery powered, wireless, and installation free, this Hue Motion Sensor requires the Hue Bridge (sold separately) to work, connecting to your Hue system with control via the Philips Hue App.

Place it anywhere in your home including your hallway, bathroom, kitchen, and more. The integrated light sensor saves energy by detecting when rooms are vacant and automatically turning off lights.

Make it part of your Hue home lighting system with Hue accessories (sold separately) such as the Hue Tap or Hue Motion Sensor. Control by voice with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant.

Connect it with your Nest or Samsung SmartThings system. Each kit includes one Hue Motion Sensor with two AAA alkaline batteries, a magnet, screws, a manual, and a two-year warranty.

