Smart homes are the future and thanks to our pals at Thrifter getting started just got more affordable!

If you're looking to dabble in the smart home space, the easiest way to get started is with smart plugs. Not only are they one of the most affordable accessories, but they also provide a whole lot of value to your daily life. From being able to control lights to turning on small appliances remotely, there are tons of different use cases for smart plugs.

Koogeek recently released its new smart plug, the P2, and right now you can pick one up for just $25.89 when you use the coupon code KOOGEEK1 at checkout. This is a savings of about $9 from its regular price and marks the lowest price it has sold for to date.

Unlike its previous accessories, this smart plug works with both Amazon's Alexa and Apple's HomeKit platforms. This allows you to control the plug by simply using voice commands through devices like the Echo Dot or your iPhone.

Works with Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa (the Alexa is not included), only on a 2.4GHz WiFi network. No hub required.

Use Siri or Alexa to turn on / off the outlet and the night light separately or set brightness of the night light. Android devices users using voice control will need Amazon Echo (not Included).

iOS and Android devices compatible. iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple Watch running iOS 8.1 or later versions, Android devices running Android 4.3 or later versions.

Remote control. With our Koogeek Home App wherever you have Internet access, you can remotely control and monitor the connected device and the night light with either iOS devices or Android devices, whether you are at home or not.

Sync and share across devices, share with your family members. If you sign in to the same Koogeek Home account, the ON/OFF status and control of connected devices are synced and shared across iOS devices and Android devices.

Odds are that once you try one out you'll want another, so be sure to grab a few of these to have around your house.

