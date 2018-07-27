Best Buy is offering up some great discounts on a large variety of Nintendo 3DS digital download games. You should get your code within an hour of purchasing, too, which is a nice bonus since you can start playing right away.
Some standout titles include:
- Pokemon Yellow - $7.49 (was $10)
- Pokemon Red - $7.49 (was $10)
- Pokemon Blue - $7.49 (was $10)
- The Legend of Zelda - $3.74 (was $5)
- Tomodachi Life - $14.99 (was $20)
- Super Smash Bros. - $29.99 (was $40)
- Nintendo Selects: Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon - $14.99 (was $20)
- Nintendo Selects: Donkey Kong Country Returns - $14.99 (was $20)
If you want to take it old school, you should know that the Nintendo Super NES Classic is in stock right now at Amazon.