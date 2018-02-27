The Adobe Photoshop Elements 2018 software is down to $59.99 on Amazon as one of the Gold Box deals of the day. This deal applies to the physical retail package, which is compatible with both PC and Mac, but you can also get a digital download on Mac for the same price. This price is a match for the lowest we've ever seen and about $40 off what it normally goes for.

Elements 2018 is the newest version of Adobe's software. It was just released last October. Interestingly, it's the first one to change the naming structure in almost 20 years. Previous iterations were called Adobe Photoshop Elements 1, 2, 3, etc. The Elements program is considered one of the best (8 out of 10 from Tom's Guide) consumer-friendly editing programs out there because it's designed for the absolute beginner, but it also has plenty of manual editing tools for the experienced.

This new program has functions like Auto Curate, which can scan your collection of photos and find the best ones based on things like quality, composition, and focus. It can also automatically edit photos by opening closed eyes or turning frowns into smiles. The Auto Selection tool helps select the exact feature you're trying to edit, and Guided Edits are step-by-step guides that take you through various tasks.

