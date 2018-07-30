Amazon has a software bundle including Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2018 on sale for just $79.99. You can grab it for the same price from B&H. It's likely that Amazon is matching B&H's DealZone pricing, which is only good for today, so there isn't much time to waste considering this purchase. These two would regularly cost you up to $140 separately when not on sale.

These programs offer easy automated editing for your photos and videos. They help you organize your media, curate it, combine it, and create slideshows and collages. You can add special effects or corrections with a single click. They also come with tutorials and step-by-step guides for editing. The programs are compatible with both Windows and Mac and come with musical scores as well as more than 250 sound effects.

