The AeroPress coffee and espresso maker is down to $23.96 on Amazon. That's $6 off its regular price. It was actually out of stock for a while there, so just the fact that it's available again is a great sign.

For me, video games and coffee go together like salt and pepper. They always come paired together. Being able to make my own coffee at home, simply and easily, is key to keeping up with modern video games. If I had to stand in line for coffee every day, I'd never have time to beat an open-world game like Assassin's Creed Origins.

Features include:

Rapid, total immersion brewing process makes delicious full flavored coffee without bitterness

Makes 1 to 3 cups per pressing in about one minute, Brews regular American style coffee

Brews espresso style coffee for use in lattes and other espresso based drinks, the brewing process takes about 30 seconds

Microfilter means no grit in your cup (unlike a French press), Clean up takes just seconds

Available with zippered nylon tote bag - great for travel, Made in the U.S.A

Has always been phthalate free and has been bisphenol-A (BPA) free since 2009

While it comes with a few paper filters to use right away, you might want to invest in this $9 reusable mesh filter for when you inevitably run out.

This coffee maker has 4.6 stars based on 4,588 user reviews.

See at Amazon