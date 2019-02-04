Newegg is offering a number of Amazfit fitness trackers with up to 35% off their usual prices. These devices are an affordable alternative to something like an Apple Watch and vary in style and feature-set, and offer different types of tracking depending on your needs.

The first device in the sale is the Amazfit Bip Smartwatch which is down to $64.99 from $100. This gadget has received an average of 3.9 stars based on almost 1,700 customer reviews at Amazon. Today's deal is one of the best we've ever seen, and the price is valid on all four color options. The Bip is lightweight and features an always-on display with a battery that lasts up to 30 days on a single 2.5-hour charge. It has a robust array of abilities, ranging from heart rate monitoring and built-in GPS all the way to tracking steps, calories, sleep quality, and workout effectiveness. It'll also keep you updated on incoming notifications.

Other items in the sale include Amazifit Stratos Multisport Smartwatch at $169.99, but you can save a further $10 off that price at Amazon with the on-page coupon. The Amazfit Pace Multisport Smartwatch is 35% off at $103.99, besting the current Amazon price by $16.

Check out the full sale at Newegg and make the most of these limited-time offers while you can.

