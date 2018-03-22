Amazon has dropped the price of its 4K Fire TV streaming device down to $54.99. This is about $15 off the normal price and one of the better deals we've seen. While this price isn't quite as low as a deal we saw in early March, that sale was exclusive to Prime members and this one is not.

The 4K Fire TV deal is part of a huge one-day only sale from Amazon taking 20% off select Alexa-enabled devices.

If you've been considering cutting the cord, or want to add some streaming options to a new TV in your home, this is one of the best ways to do it. You can also get the 4K Fire TV for $35 when you prepay for one month worth of DIRECTV NOW service.

There are plenty of other devices on sale, too, like the Echo Spot and Fire TV tablets

