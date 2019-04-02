Take 20% off AmazonBasics mice, cables, and other computer accessories during this sale and stock up on whatever you need.

Whether you need some charging cables, a portable wireless mouse, or something else, this sale has you covered.

One of the items on sale includes a single monitor modular arm mount down to $31.50 from a street price of $40. That's its lowest price ever, actually, and the first time it has gone that low.

You could also get this AmazonBasics compact wireless mouse on sale for $8.79 in Red and Purple. That's a nice drop from its regular $12 price.

There are plenty of cables and adapters on sale, too. Turn one USB-C port into three USB-A 3.1 ports and an Ethernet port with this AmazonBasics hub on sale for $19.19. That's $5 off what it regularly sells for.

All of these products come with a one-year limited warranty from AmazonBasics. That's the standard warranty for everything on sale here, although some might even come with an even better warranty.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.