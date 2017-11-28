With this deal, all you're spending is $5 on a single Amazon Dash button. You'll get two extra dash buttons for free, and all Dash buttons give you a $4.99 credit the first time you use them. That's $25 total coming back to you with $10 in free Dash buttons and $15 in credit after you use each one.

All you have to do to get the Buy 1, Get 2 discount is add three Dash buttons to your cart. You'll see $10 taken off the price automatically during checkout.