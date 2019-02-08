Amazon is offering several deals on its own-brand hardware in the run up to Valentine's Day, including popular Echo, Fire and Kindle devices and accessories. We've seen prices drop on a few Amazon devices over the past few weeks, but now it's practically across the board. Whether you want to up your smart home game, cuddle up with a romantic movie in 4K, or ask Alexa for some V Day tunes, this sale has you covered.

The prices are only available for a limited time though, so be sure to grab the gear you want for yourself or your loved ones for less while you can.

There are many more items in the sale, so it's worth checking out the entire range of devices on offer before the prices head back up. If you're starting or bolstering your smart home, this is a great time to add some of Amazon's products to your home. If you're looking for a gift for someone else, there's plenty to choose from too.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.