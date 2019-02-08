Amazon is offering several deals on its own-brand hardware in the run up to Valentine's Day, including popular Echo, Fire and Kindle devices and accessories. We've seen prices drop on a few Amazon devices over the past few weeks, but now it's practically across the board. Whether you want to up your smart home game, cuddle up with a romantic movie in 4K, or ask Alexa for some V Day tunes, this sale has you covered.
The prices are only available for a limited time though, so be sure to grab the gear you want for yourself or your loved ones for less while you can.
Add smarts
Echo Input
Amazon's Echo input adds Alexa to any speaker using a 3.5 mm audio cable or Bluetooth. that means you can turn your current sound system into a smart home assistant and access all of Alexa's smarts. It's usually $15 more than today's price, so hook one up today.
Good reads only
Kindle Paperwhite
The new Kindle Paperwhite is the thinnest, lightest model yet. It has an adjustable light to help you read at night and a glare-free screen. It's waterproof, so you can read at the beach or in the bath. It can connect to your headphones for audiobook listening as well. It's $30 off.
All you need
Kindle Paperwhite Essentials bundle
If you want to grab the newest Kindle Paperwhite with a protective leather case and a power adapter, you can do so and save $50 in this sale.
Bundle and save
Fire 7 tablet, 3-pack
Buying three of Amazon's Fire 7 tablet nets you a $40 saving. It's equipped with a 7-inch IPS display, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, and an 8GB storage capacity.
One each
Fire HD 8 tablet, 3-pack
You can also save on the 8-inch Fire HD 8 tablet. The Fire HD 8 features up to 10 hours of mixed use battery life, an 8-inch HD display, 16GB capacity, a quad-core processor, and — newly — hands-free access to Alexa. Buying three saves you $60.
Three of the best
Fire HD 10 tablet, 3-pack
Save $120 on Amazon's flagship tablet when you buy three. The Fire HD 10 features a widescreen 10.1-inch 1080p HD display, 32GB storage, quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and offers up to 10 hours of battery life.
Kid-friendly
Echo Dot Kids Edition
For the most part, the half price Echo Dot Kids Edition looks just like a regular 2nd-gen Echo Dot, but each comes with a colorful kid-friendly rubber case. It has the same Alexa smarts as the standard version so can play music, answer questions, read stories, tell jokes, and more—all with younger ears in mind.
Alexa with a screen
Echo Show (2nd Generation)
The Echo Show has a video display you can use to watch your favorite shows or connect to a security camera or baby monitor, as well as all the other Alexa smarts you know and love. It would usually cost $50 more than this when not on sale.
For your nightstand
Echo Spot
Available in black or white, the small and stylish Echo Spot connects to Alexa to play music, read the news, answer questions, set music alarms, control your smart home, and more. With its 2.5-inch screen, you can also see music lyrics, see news flash briefings, make video calls or simply use the device as a clock. It's $30 off.
Classic
Echo (2nd Generation)
Amazon's second-generation Echo is available for just $69.99 right now. The newest Echo regularly sells for $99.99, making this offer a great opportunity to get into the Echo ecosystem and add voice control to your smart home.
Alexa in every room
Echo Dot (3rd Generation), 2-pack
The latest Echo Dot offers up to 70% better audio quality than previous versions when listening to music, has a stylish new design, and is available in Charcoal, Heather Gray, and Sandstone options. Adding two to your cart saves you $40 at checkout and you can even pair them together for stereo sound.
Built-in hub
Echo Plus (2nd Generation)
Amazon's Echo Plus offers premium sound quality, a smart home hub, and so much more, and right now you can pick one up for just $119.99 with a free Philips Hue bulb. Normally, the speaker alone costs $150, and the bulb is another $15, meaning you're saving $45 on the purchase right now.
Control your TV
Echo Dot (3rd Generation) + Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon is offering its new Fire TV Stick 4K with 3rd-gen Echo Dot for just $79.98 right now. This bundle saves you $20 off the price of buying the two devices separately and lets you control your TV with just your voice.
Kid-proof
Fire Kids Edition tablets, 2-pack
Available in blue, pink or yellow, each Kids Edition Fire tablet is wrapped in a vibrant, child-friendly and rugged case to prevent it from being damaged — and Amazon offers a "worry-free" guarantee if it does. If you buy two of the 7-, 8-, or 10-inch tablets you can save 25%.
4K for less
Fire TV Stick 4K, 2-pack
With support for 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and all the streaming services you know and love, the Fire TV Stick 4K is a worthy addition to any UHD TV in your home. Buying two saves you $15 at checkout.
Keep an eye out
Amazon Cloud Cam 2-pack
These indoor cameras have notifications for when it spots activity, a 1080p video stream, night vision, two-way audio, and much more. For a limited time, purchasing two Cloud Cams will cost $199.98, netting you a $40 saving, and buying three allows you to save even more at $289.97 — taking $70 off the total cost and bringing the cameras down to under $97 each.
There are many more items in the sale, so it's worth checking out the entire range of devices on offer before the prices head back up. If you're starting or bolstering your smart home, this is a great time to add some of Amazon's products to your home. If you're looking for a gift for someone else, there's plenty to choose from too.
