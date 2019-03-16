Woot is offering factory reconditioned models of the Echo Look hands-free camera on sale for just $24.99 today only. That's a crazy discount off the full price of $200 for a brand new model, though since this year began, it's been selling for $99.99 at Amazon. Even when the new version has gone on sale, it's never dropped this low. As a reconditioned model, it comes with a one-year warranty and Amazon promises it's been tested and works like new. Woot offers free shipping for Amazon Prime members and $6 shipping for everyone else.

You can use the Echo Look to take full-length photos of yourself and 6-second videos to help build your own personal lookbook of styles. It has built-in LED lights, can be controlled using your voice, and will give you feedback on the outfit you're wearing.

See at Woot

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.