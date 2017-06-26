The Amazon Echo is at its lowest price all year.

The Amazon Echo is on sale for $129.99, a discount of $50 from its retail price of $179.99. That's the lowest price we've seen on the full-sized Echo all year, and brings it to parity — at least from a price standpoint — with the Google Home.

The deal is valid on both the black and white color options of the Echo, and is applicable until 11:59 p.m. ET. In addition to giving you access to Alexa's considerable skill-set, the Echo is a pretty good speaker in its own right. If you've been eyeing the internet-connected speaker, now's the time to bite.

