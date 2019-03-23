Amazon has the Fire 7 tablet on sale right now for just $34.99 exclusively for Prime members. If you're not currently a member, you can still get in on this deal with a free 30-day trial of the service. At $15 off the tablet's street price, you'll be scoring one of the best deals on this tablet we've seen ever. Today's deal is available on various colors of the tablet, including Black, Canary Yellow, and Punch Red, and you can also choose the 16GB model at $15 off.

That's not the only Fire tablet on sale right now either. You can also save $50 on the Fire HD 10 tablet. We haven't seen this tablet drop this low since late last year.

The Fire 7 is equipped with a 7-inch IPS display, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, and an 8GB storage capacity. Though 8GB isn't much, you can expand its storage space using a micro SD card, such as SanDisk's 32GB option for less than $8.

It's capable of lasting for up to eight hours on a single charge and features Alexa so you can ask questions, tell it to play a song, check the weather and more. You'll also have access to Amazon's App Store where you can download apps like Netflix, Facebook, HBO, Hulu, and Spotify. For more info, check out Android Central's review of the device.

