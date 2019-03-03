From now through March 10th, Woot has killer deals on a couple of Amazon Fire TV Devices. You can get the Fire TV 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for $34.99 or the Fire TV Cube for $59.99. Those match the deals we saw during last year's Amazon Black Friday sale, which are also the lowest price drops in history for either of these products.

Note that these deals are available exclusively for Amazon Prime members, so if you don't have a membership, here's a free 30-day trial. That membership also gets you free shipping.

The Fire TV stick lets you get rid of the cable company and monthly cable bill by giving you access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes via Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services. It also lets you visit websites like Facebook and Reddit. The included remote can be controlled with your voice and the best part is these devices can be plugged into any TV that has an HDMI port. Just connect it to your home Wi-Fi network and you're ready to start streaming.

CordCutters did a full review of the Fire TV Cube. Essentially, imagine the way you use an Echo Dot now to control all the wirelessly connected appliances around your home. Then imagine that was plugged into your TV so you can control everything plugged in there with your voice as well. That's what you get with this device. It's a way to turn on the TV, play your favorite DVD, adjust the volume on your home audio system, dim the lights, and get your microwave to cook some popcorn all without moving from the best spot on the couch.

