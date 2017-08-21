Our friends at Thrifter are back again, so put down your iPad and take to the streets with these Nerf blasters!
When I was a kid the best Nerf blaster you could get was the equivalent of a Revolutionary War musket. It fired one ball at a time, not very far, and not very accurately. These days Nerf guns have enough firepower to start an international incident in your living room or workplace, and Amazon has taken to gun-running with a huge sale on Nerf ball and dart blasters. These prices expire at the end of the day.
Here's a breakdown of some of the guns on sale:
- Rival Khaos MXVI-4000 Blaster for $33 (from $47) - This is the lowest price ever on this blaster, which has only dropped below $47 once before in the last year.
- Rival Apollo XV-700 for $13 (from $20) - This is the lowest price ever on this blaster.
- N-Strike Elite Retaliator Blaster for $19 (from $25) - This is the lowest price on this blaster since last year's Black Friday sales.
- N-Strike Elite Stockade Blaster for $23 (from $31) - This is the lowest price in more than a year, beating last year's Black Friday prices.
- 75 Darts for N-Strike Elite blasters for $9 (from $12)
- 100 Balls refill for Rival blasters for $18 (from $24.49) - Everyone knows the worst part about Nerf blasters is chasing down your expended ammunition. Buy these and you can stay safe behind your overturned table while your friend risks everything for one more dart.
- Lazer Tag Phoenix LTX for $48 (from $64) - For the sophisticated Nerf user who doesn't need balls or darts. This 2-player laser tag system is at its lowest price ever.
All of these guns have great user reviews on Amazon. The Rival Apollo has 4.3 stars based on more than 360 reviews, for example. Check out the full list for more Nerf guns:
