Our friends at Thrifter are back again, so put down your iPad and take to the streets with these Nerf blasters!

When I was a kid the best Nerf blaster you could get was the equivalent of a Revolutionary War musket. It fired one ball at a time, not very far, and not very accurately. These days Nerf guns have enough firepower to start an international incident in your living room or workplace, and Amazon has taken to gun-running with a huge sale on Nerf ball and dart blasters. These prices expire at the end of the day.

Here's a breakdown of some of the guns on sale:

All of these guns have great user reviews on Amazon. The Rival Apollo has 4.3 stars based on more than 360 reviews, for example. Check out the full list for more Nerf guns:

See at Amazon

More from Thrifter:

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!