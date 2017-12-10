Amazon is currently discounting several of its Kindle E-readers by up to 20%. The standard Kindle is down to just $59.99 , from its regular price of $80. This is the version with special offers which appear on the device's lockscreen.

Alternatively, you could pick up the Kindle Paperwhite for just $99.99, at a $20 discount off its regular price of $120. This device also includes special offers on its lockscreen.

Finally, the Kindle for Kids bundle is down to $79.99 from its regular price of $100. This device doesn't include sponsored screensavers and comes with a Kindle case in the color of your choice. It also includes a 2-year worry-free warranty so you can get it replaced if it gets broken; no questions asked.

For a limited time, Amazon is also discounting a year's membership to Kindle Unlimited by 30%, down to $84.

