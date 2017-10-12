This deal doesn't revolve around tech, but everyone can benefit from effectively free samples.

Is this deal for me?

Prime members, Amazon has a new exclusive deal just for you. Spend $2 on a sample that looks interesting to you, and Amazon will give you $2 in credit to spend on full-sized products from that same brand, including products from Starbucks, Gatorade, and more! There are a few $4 samples too that will credit you back $4.

This deal is very similar to the Sample Box deals Amazon has been running recently, only this time the samples are individual products instead of a giant mystery box.

As a Prime member, you can buy as many samples as you want but only one of each. For each one you buy, Amazon will automatically issue the credit once your sample has shipped. You'll also get an email with information about the credit and how to use it. The credits expire 180 days after the sample ships, so make sure you use them before then.

While the credit is limited, it's not limited specifically to buying the full-size version of the sample you ordered but rather to a selection based on the brand. So if you order the Starbucks Cubano Doubleshot Espresso but don't like the flavor, you'll be able to spend the $2 credit on some other coffee item like a 15pk of Mocha and Vanilla Starbucks Frappuccinos for example.

Keep an eye on this sample page because the available products and flavors will probably change quite a bit and you never know what you'll find there. If you're not a Prime member but want to participate, you can sign up here. Signing up includes a 30-day free trial for new members.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - These trial-size products are a great way to delve into some higher-priced brands without spending a bunch of money all in one shot. Since you also get your money back in the form of Amazon credit, you're not losing out on any cash by trying out a couple either.

