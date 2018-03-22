The Amazon Echo Spot is down to $103.99 right now in both black and white. It normally sells for $130, and this is one of the best prices we've ever seen.

This deal is part of a huge Amazon "Thank You" sale taking at least 20% off Alexa-enabled devices. This deal is good today only, but it includes a wide variety of products including several members of the Echo lineup.

The other Echo devices on sale include the Echo Show for $159.99 from a street price around $230. That deal covers both black and white models as well. Or you can go for the Echo Plus with a built-in Hub for $119.99. It normally sells for $150, comes in three different colors, and is the only Alexa-enabled device to directly handle ZigBee wireless products.

