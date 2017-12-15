Amazon is having a huge one-day sale on Timbuk2 backpacks and bags . This sale includes messenger bags, backpacks and duffel bags, like the Command Laptop Messenger Bag . In the Surplus color and Large size, it's going for $83 compared to a regular price of $159. It has never gone that low before.

Not all sizes and colors on sale, so here's a few that are with the specific qualities to look for:

This is an Amazon Gold Box deal so this sale ends today. Check out the full list.

See on Amazon