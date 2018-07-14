Ahead of Prime Day next week, Amazon is offering an extra 20% discount on over 200,000 products available on Amazon Warehouse exclusively for Prime members. Those who are in-the-know have been checking out Amazon Warehouse to snag deals for a while now, and today's offer brings the already discounted items there further down to can't-miss prices. If you're not a Prime member yet, you can start a free 30-day trial to take advantage of this offer. The 20% discount will be added during checkout automatically.

Amazon Warehouse is where many of your Amazon returns have likely ended up. The selection comprises returned, warehouse-damaged, used, and refurbished goods. Just about anything Amazon sells has a chance of having a warehouse deal, which you'd normally check by clicking on 'Available from these sellers' on the product page and looking for any listings which feature Amazon Warehouse as the seller. You can find everything from TVs to unlocked smartphones and deals on brands like Apple , Samsung , and Sony .

You don't have to be worried about receiving damaged goods either. Amazon Warehouse shows condition grade levels from Like New to Good so you can get a better feel of what condition the item you'll receive is in. At times, some 'Like New' items actually seem to be new and unused even, and the store does a good job of grading items fairly so you won't be surprised. In the case an item doesn't meet your expectations, you can always return it within 30 days just like any other Amazon.com purchase.

If you really cannot wait for Prime Day, then this Warehouse sale is a perfect one for you to look through. Along with the already discounted products, Prime members can score an extra 20% off TVs, kitchen appliances, home improvement, baby products and much more.

Past the Warehouse, there's a selection of other early Prime Day deals that you have just a few days left to check out and redeem if you're interested. Prime Day starts July 16 and marks the end for many of these offers.

