Amazon is offering $10 off when you spend $40 on a selection of summer essentials. Autumn is just around the corner, so stock up on these items now and soak up every last drop of sunshine to make Summer 2018 end on a high note. You don't need to use any coupon codes to get in on the deal. It'll be applied automatically during checkout if you have $40 worth of eligible items in your cart. Each item must be sold and shipped by Amazon to qualify.

There are lots of items to choose from, like Schick razors and Bulldog skincare, Wet Ones and sunscreen, and a selection of women's shave essentials and feminine care products.

Some products are even discounted further thanks to Subscribe & Save, like this Schick Hydro 5 shaving starter kit or a 24-pack of Banana Boat sport sunscreen. The $10 discount stacks with select Subscribe & Save discounts, too, if your subscription totals at least $40. Pack everything in your day bag and hit the beach, the hiking trails, or the backyard. You'll be covered.

