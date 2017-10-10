Are you Drew Barrymore? Cause you're starting a fire in my heart!
Amazon's Gold Box deal of the day features a selection of Zippo products up to 25% off, including classic lighters like the Zippo Chrome lighter for $7.55 and accessories like the Zippo 12-hour hand warmer for $9.75.
The lighters normally sell between $10 and $11, and they have sold as high as $13 recently. The Satin Chrome lighter, for example, hasn't sold below $8 since 2015, which makes this a great deal.
Here's a few of the products discounted during this sale:
- Satin Chrome lighter for $7.55 (from $10.54) - Street Chrome is the only other color also on sale
- Paracord Pouch for $10.97 (from $15)
- Street Chrome Lighter and Paracord Pouch set for $17.34 (from $22)
- 12-hour Hand Warmers for $9.75 (from $13)
- Key-ring Fuel Canister for $6.79 (from $9) - This is an add-on item, which means you need an order of $25 or more to get this price
- Emergency Fire Kit for $8.96 (from $12) - For the inevitable
TL;DR
- What makes this deal worth considering? - Zippo products are really popular and are known for quality, so it's extra special to also find them going for such low prices.
- Things to know before you buy! - Only you can prevent forest fires. Also, you can buy this Zippo lighter fluid for $6.24 to refill empty containers for any of the products above.
More from Thrifter
- How to prevent your kids from making purchases with Alexa
- How to save money using Target's Cartwheel coupon service
For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!
Reader comments
Get Zippo lighters, fuel canisters, and the inevitable emergency fire kit on sale today only