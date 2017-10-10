Are you Drew Barrymore? Cause you're starting a fire in my heart!

Amazon's Gold Box deal of the day features a selection of Zippo products up to 25% off, including classic lighters like the Zippo Chrome lighter for $7.55 and accessories like the Zippo 12-hour hand warmer for $9.75.

The lighters normally sell between $10 and $11, and they have sold as high as $13 recently. The Satin Chrome lighter, for example, hasn't sold below $8 since 2015, which makes this a great deal.

Here's a few of the products discounted during this sale:

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - Zippo products are really popular and are known for quality, so it's extra special to also find them going for such low prices.

Only you can prevent forest fires. Also, you can buy this Zippo lighter fluid for $6.24 to refill empty containers for any of the products above.

