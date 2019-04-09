A variety of AmazonBasics A/V accessories and cables are discounted by 20% off at Amazon for a limited time, including HDMI and RCA cables, speaker cables, and even a 12-outlet UPS. AmazonBasics products are generally affordably priced when they're not discounted, which makes sales like today's even more worthwhile.

From HDMI to speaker cables, and even a UPS, this AmazonBasics sale offers a variety of products to enhance your setup's connectivity at 20% off.

Almost all of the cables featured in today's sale come in a multi-pack, so you might have a few to put away for future use depending on which pack you buy. This 3-pack of high-speed HDMI cables is one of the most affordable options in the sale at $7.99, plus they're extremely well-rated so you don't have to worry about potentially paying for a cheap product.

Other options include a 6-foot speaker cable for $10.39 and a 10-pack of RCA audio cables for $71.99. Meanwhile, the 12-outlet 800VA Standby UPS featured in today's sale is down to $63.99, saving you over $15 off its regular price.

These deals won't last forever, so be sure to take a look at the sale while you have the opportunity.

