Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a deal on an electronic flash for DSLRs!

This AmazonBasics electronic flash for DSLR cameras is down to $23. Normally this flash sells for $28, and it has never gone as low as this price.

The flash is designed to work on Canon and Nikon DSLR cameras. Features include:

External flash for taking professional-looking photos in low-light conditions

3 flash modes for versatility: M, S1, S2 (Manual mode, Slave mode 1, and Slave mode 2)

Standard PC synchronous port (input) for off-camera connecting; wireless sensor for triggering flash from a distance

Tilts up to 90 degrees; rotates up to 270 degrees

8 levels of flash-brightness control; automatic saving function retains current flash settings; hot shoe stand and carrying bag included

All AmazonBasics products come with a one year warranty.

