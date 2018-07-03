Today's a big day for Amazon, and this deal is just one more awesome way to celebrate the fact that Prime Day 2018 is coming (and we finally have a start date.)

AmazonBasics items are usually pretty affordable, but right now, a huge selection of AmazonBasics products are discounted by up to 20%. The categories range from household goods and everyday essentials all the way to tech and electronics. Aside from being inexpensive, AmazonBasics products are fantastic because they always get super solid reviews, typically from hundreds of customers. If you need anything, anything at all, this is a sale worth checking out.

The one caveat? Similar to Prime Day, you must have an Amazon Prime membership to get in on these discounts. Sign up for a free 30-day trial here and you'll be covered for this sale as well as Prime Day 2018.

Here are some of our favorite standouts:

There are tons of products to choose from, so check out the full sale here.

