This AmazonBasics Ultra Thin 25-mile indoor TV antenna is only $9.98 on Amazon. Over the last six months it has sold as high as $13 with occasional drops. This deal is about 70 cents above the lowest price ever.

Because of the limited range on this antenna, this is not going to serve you well in a rural place. You'll get a lot more out of it if you live in a downtown, urban environment. Use this handy website to figure out how well it'll work for you. Features include:

25 Mile range to access from broadcast tower; receives free HD channels including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, Univision and more

Reversible with black or white sides to match your home's decoration; antenna can be painted over to achieve a more personal touch

Supports 1080 HD and includes 6 foot coaxial cable

Multi-Directional and Reversible: No "pointing" needed

This antenna has 3.6 stars based on more than 2,000 reviews.

