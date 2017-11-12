This AmazonBasics sound bar with a built-in subwoofer is down to $79.99. This is the lowest price ever compared to a regular street price around $95. It has never even dropped below $95 before.

Sound bars are a great way to step up the audio of any monitor that uses built-in speakers. Obviously, this isn't going to be the same as a huge home audio system like Sonos, but if you're trying to watch a movie with tiny speakers and no boom, you're selling yourself short. Upgrade with a sound bar like this at the very least.

Features include:

31.5-inch sound bar with built-in subwoofer enhances home-audio systems (not compatible with universal or TV remotes)

Bluetooth technology v2.1 + EDR with A2DP & AVRCP for seamless streaming from various devices

Full-range stereo speakers; up to 92 dB (2.1 channels)

4-piece 2-inch round frame; mid- to high-range drivers; 4-by-2.7-inch sub-range driver; 2-piece passive radiator

3 sound modes: Standard, News, and Movie; remote control and wall-mount hardware included; measures 31.5 by 3.2 by 3.5 inches (W x H x D)

If you're a cord-cutter, you can really give your TV an upgrade with this OTA antenna, too. It has a 35-mile range for just $20, and paired with this sound bar maybe you'll actually start using your TV for more than just a living room decoration piece.

