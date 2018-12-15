You probably know the struggle of trying to keep multiple devices and accessories well-protected while on-the-go. Thankfully, this universal travel case by AmazonBasics is now just $7.70 and will help you manage all your different cables and small electronics in one place. It generally sells for $10.49 and hasn't dropped this low in over a year.

This case was designed to fit multiple small electronics, from cameras and smartphones to styluses and charging cables. The interior has a variety of different sized mesh pockets for your tech and the soft cotton jersey fabric helps prevent scratches. It has a wrist strap on the outside as well. Its dimensions are 9.5 x 5.25 x 1.88 inches.

AmazonBasics also includes a one-year warranty with this case's purchase. At Amazon, nearly 4,000 customers left a review for this case resulting in a solid rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

See at Amazon

