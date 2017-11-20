The AmazonBasics Ventilated Laptop Stand is on sale for just $12.92 , a discount of $5 off its average price. This is also its lowest price ever!

This laptop stand features a metal-mesh platform which draws heat away from your laptop and allows for ventilation, keeping your laptop cooler while in use. Its height is adjustable giving you a lot of viewing options, and it also features a cord organizer on the back which will seriously help tidy up your desk.

This product comes with a one-year limited warranty and has a 4.5 out of 5-star ranking on Amazon with over 1,600 reviews.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for something a bit more sleek and slim, Belkin's elevated stand for laptops is down to its lowest price ever too currently - $35. That saves you $5 off this item's regular price. Unlike the stand this post is about, this product's height isn't adjustable.

What makes this deal worth considering? - $12.92 is the AmazonBasics Ventilated Laptop Stand's lowest price ever!

