The AmazonBasics Ventilated Laptop Stand is on sale for just $9.98 at Amazon, a discount of 50% off its regular price. This is even a new low price for it; it sells for around $17 on average.

This laptop stand features a metal-mesh platform which draws heat away from your laptop and allows for ventilation, keeping your laptop cooler while in use. Its height is adjustable giving you a lot of viewing options, and it also features a cord organizer on the back which will seriously help tidy up your desk.

This product comes with a one-year limited warranty and has a 4.5 out of 5-star ranking on Amazon with nearly 2,500 reviews.

Next, you might want to pick up a mouse pad if you're not planning on using your computer's touch pad. Right now you can pick up VicTsing's premium mouse pad for only $3.69.

