If you've been noticing your computer getting hot while sitting on your desk or in your lap, it's time for a change.

The AmazonBasics Ventilated Laptop Stand is on sale for just $15.95, a discount of $4 off its regular price and the lowest price its been in over a year.

This laptop stand features a metal-mesh platform which draws heat away from your laptop and allows for ventilation, keeping your laptop cooler while in use. Its height is adjustable giving you a lot of viewing options, and it also features a cord organizer on the back which will seriously help tidy up your desk.

This product comes with a one-year limited warranty and has a 4.5 out of 5-star ranking on Amazon with over 1,500 reviews.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for something a bit more sleek and slim, Jelly Comb's Unibody Aluminum Monitor Stand is down to $22.39 with promo code K6EJAHPG at checkout. That saves you $6 off this item's regular price. This one is a bit wider than the one above, though its height isn't adjustable.

