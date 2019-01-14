The Amazon Echo Dot kids edition smart speaker is down to $39.99 on Amazon. This deal is $30 off what the Echo Dot kids edition normally sells for, and it is available in Blue, Green, and Red. Before today, the lowest we'd ever seen this device drop to was $50.

For the most part it looks just like a regular 2nd-generation Echo Dot, but it comes with a kid-friendly rubber case in one of the aforementioned colors, one-year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, and a two-year worry-free guarantee that will replace it if your kids get too rough with it - no questions asked.

FreeTime Unlimited normally costs around $83 for a full year. It will give your kids access more than 1,000 free audiobooks from Audible, kid-friendly radio stations, music playlists from iHeartRadio Family, and new Alexa skills developed by kid-friendly brands like Disney, Nickelodeon, and National Geographic. You can even set alarms using voices from some of your kids' favorite characters, set time limits for the Echo Dot to keep your kids from talking to her well into the night, turn off things like voice purchasing and other services and skills you don't want your kids to access (Uber, Domino's, etc), and review your kids' activity.

See on Amazon

