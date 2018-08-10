AncestryDNA's genetic testing kit is a fantastic way to learn more your family and where you come from, and it's currently on sale with a $40 discount at Amazon. The kit regularly sells for $99 when it's not discounted, which is still really a worthwhile fee when you consider what the service is offering. AncestryDNA's website is also offering this discount.

This genetic testing kit uses your saliva to collect and analyze your DNA. After you send in your sample, the AncestryDNA people will analyze it and uncover your ethnic mix. It's based on a DNA network that is six million strong and growing and covers more than 165 regions worldwide. This is one of the more popular testing kits out there and has 3.8 stars based on 3,457 user reviews on Amazon.

