Finding the space to charge all the phones and tablets in your house could be so much easier.

Owning multiple devices can be a huge hassle when it comes to finding room to charge everything - especially when friends come over. Thankfully, Anker's PowerPort10 solves this issue and is on sale for just $32.99 on Amazon at a $9 discount.

The PowerPort10 is a 60watt USB wall charger with ten USB ports and the ability to charge up to 2.4 amps per port. It also features Anker's MultiProtect safety security system to provide top of the line protection for your charging devices.

Some USB wall chargers will block both AC outlets if you plug into one, but this one has just a simple power cord so you still have access to the other AC outlet as well. This product is also pretty small, making it an easy fit into any packed bag and a great option to bring along on vacation. Pair it with this $17 car power inverter so you can even use it in your vehicle while on-the-go.

What makes this deal worth considering? - The PowerPort10 is a safe product with an amazing 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Amazon with almost 1,400 reviews. At just $3 above its lowest price ever, now's a great time to buy if you need enough charging ports for your family.

There are tons of other products similar to this that have less ports for less money. The best one for your cash would likely be iXCC's 50w 6-port USB wall charger for $14. It has pretty good ratings too, but not nearly as many. There's also Anker's $25 surge protector which features six AC outlets and four USB ports.

