Amazon has dropped the price of a number of Anker car accessories including dash cams, car chargers, and more. These are some of the best prices we've seen for these auto accessories, but the discounts are good for today only.

The Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Car Charger is down to just $29.98 in the sale — its best ever price drop. The PowerWave combines an air vent car mount with a Qi-enabled fast wireless charger for one fancy gadget. It works with iPhones up to 7.5W and Android phones like Samsung and LG up to 10W. For the fastest charging speeds, you'll want to get a Quick Charge compatible car charger too. Thankfully, Anker has discounted a couple of those in this sale too.

Two dash cams are reduced in this promotion, too. The $71 DashCam S1 is capable of recording at 60fps in 1080p resolution, clear enough to show any vehicles speeding past you. The C2 Pro dash cam is $44 off and offers night vision, the ability to capture video from four lanes, and more.

The sale also offers the Anker Roav Jump Starter Pro for its lowest ever price at Amazon. It's down to $73.99 which is $26 off its usual price and the best direct price drop to date, and there's also an on-page coupon for a further $10 off.

Be sure to check out the whole promotion and make the most of these limited-time prices. Anker backs most of its products with an 18-month warranty, so you can rest assured knowing that your purchase is backed by the company in the event that something should happen to it from your daily usage. Grab one (or a few) of these today.

