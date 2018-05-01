Amazon has the 3ft. Anker PowerLine+ Lightning Cable on sale today for only $9.79 when you enter promo code ANKERA82 during checkout. This code saves you $4 off the current price and is valid on all colors of the cable: Gray, Red, White and Golden.

You can save a bit further if you go for the PowerLine II Lightning cable . It's 3ft. long as well, however it drops to just $8.39 with code ANKERA84 in any color it comes in.

The PowerLine+ Lightning cable features a double-braided nylon exterior with a toughened aramid fiber core to ensure a level of durability not found in standard cables. A sleek travel pouch is included too so you can wrap the excess cable inside to keep your workspace looking a bit more organized.

Anker offers an 18-month warranty with this purchase. Close to 2,000 customers have left reviews on Amazon amounting to an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

See at Amazon