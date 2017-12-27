Anker has a variety of Karapax cases for the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on sale from just $3 when you enter the appropriate promo code at checkout. One such option is the Shield Case for the iPhone X which is down to $3.99 with code 9DD71227. The iPhone 8 options start off a dollar cheaper at only $2.99 with promo code 9D141227.
Other cases include:
- Ice Case for $3.99 with code 9DD81227: iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8
- Breeze Case for $5.99 with code 9D151228 for iPhone 8 Plus
- Breeze Case for $5.99 with code 9D161228 for iPhone X
- Black Silk Case for $9.99 with code 9D281227 for iPhone X
- Rise Case for $9.99 with code 9D281227 for iPhone X
Finish off your purchase with a two-pack of screen protectors: $9 for iPhone X, $5 for iPhone 8 Plus or $8 for iPhone 8.