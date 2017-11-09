This Anker 3-feet Lightning cable is down to $6.39 with the code ANKER811 on Amazon. It normally sells for $8, and the other colors sell as high as $10.
If you need some extra distance, you can get the 6 foot cable for just $9, although that's not on sale like this one is.
For real though, have there ever been any scientific studies done to discover why my Lightning cables always seem to disappear? I have enough cables that I don't have to move them and yet, somehow, the gnomes manage to break in and make off with every one of them. So here I am waiting for deals just like this to replace my cables.
Features include:
- Incredibly Strong: One of the first ever sync & charge cable built with bulletproof aramid fiber, PowerLine is much stronger than ordinary cables.
- Lasts 5X Longer: Reinforced stress points with a 5000+ bend lifespan make PowerLine many times more durable than anything else on the market.
- Faster Charging: Thick gauge wiring and reduced cable resistance enable PowerLine to provide the fast possible charge via any USB charger, plus data transfer.
Anker products come with an 18-month warranty.