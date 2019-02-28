The Anker Nebula Prizm 2500 Lux LED home projector is down to $85.99 with code PRIZMMAR on Amazon. The projector is $110 without the code and has only dropped below $100 once before. It also has the support of Anker's customer service and a one-year warranty.

The Prizm can project a 800 x 480 resolution picture up to 90 inches (although 65 is the ideal max). It's bright with 100 ANSI lumens of light and has an up to 40-degree keystone correction. This device would be a great way to setup a small home theater in your bedroom or a kid's play room. The darker you can make the room, the better it will look, too.

Get content on the big screen easily with multiple inputs including HDMI, USB, phone mirroring, and more. It has a 30,000 hour LED lifespan along with an optimized battery management system and a cooling fan for both reliability and longevity.

