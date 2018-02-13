Anker's Bolder LC40 LED flashlight drops to just $7.99 at Amazon when you enter promo code 24WL5MJO at checkout. That code discounts the flashlight's price by $5.
We haven't seen a deal on Anker's powerful-but-small LC40 flashlights since mid-December. This price matches that one. If you missed it the last time, you can get a couple of these flashlights for use around the house, while camping, or for the glove compartment when you drop stuff underneath the passenger car seat.
The LC40 has a powerful light but is small enough to fit easily into your purse or pocket. It will get the best results (six hours of life and the full 400 lumens) from an 18650 rechargeable battery. You can get this set of two with a charger for $14.99.
You can also get the Anker LC90 LED flashlight on sale for $19.99 with code LFQ8D5YD. It is normally $26. It's got 900 lumens compared to the LC40's 400 lumens. It also comes with the 18650 battery you need for the best light output.