Anker's Bolder LC40 LED flashlight drops to just $7.99 at Amazon when you enter promo code 24WL5MJO at checkout. That code discounts the flashlight's price by $5.

We haven't seen a deal on Anker's powerful-but-small LC40 flashlights since mid-December. This price matches that one. If you missed it the last time, you can get a couple of these flashlights for use around the house, while camping, or for the glove compartment when you drop stuff underneath the passenger car seat.