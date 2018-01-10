Anker's Powercore II 20000mAh portable charger is down to $35.99 with code Y18A1260 on Amazon. This charger normally sells for $50, and this is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. The only price lower was a deal we shared when it dropped to $30 on Black Friday.

The PowerCore II has two PowerIQ USB ports for output and one microUSB port input for recharging. It can identity the device plugged into it and deliver the best possible charge as a result.

Features include:

PowerIQ 2.0: Our brand-new exclusive technology. Intelligently identifies your device to deliver the fastest possible charge.

Ultra-High Capacity: Packed to the brim with days of power—charges the iPhone 7 over 6 times.

Rapid Recharge: Top up the battery in as little as 5 hours using a Quick Charge charger.

All Anker products are covered by an 18-month warranty.

This charger comes with a microUSB cable, but you can add an $8 Lightning cable, $5 microUSB cable, or $8 USB-C cable to charge whatever you need.

