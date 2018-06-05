Anker's 10ft. PowerLine+ Lightning Cable is available for just $12.59 at Amazon when you enter the promo code ANKER823 at checkout. The code takes 30% off the cable's regular price of $18. You can grab it in one of four different colors: red, gray, white, or gold.

With its double-braided nylon exterior and toughened aramid fiber core, the PowerLine+ cable has a level of toughness and durability not found in many other cables. Its reinforced stress points help it last up to six times longer than other Lightning cables, while its 10-foot length adds a lot of versatility as well.