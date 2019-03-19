Amazon has the Anker Roav VIVA Alexa-Enabled 2-Port USB Car Charger on sale for just $24.99 when you clip the 10% off coupon and use code ROAVF4AP during checkout. It usually retails around $50 and today's deal represents the lowest price we've seen since last November.

The VIVA breaks Alexa functionality out of your home and places it into your car. As well as featuring two USB charging ports for keeping your devices topped up on the go, the device gives you access to the full suite of Alexa skills on the road allowing you to ask for directions, play music, get a flash briefing of your day, shop online, control your smart home devices and more. If you're already in the Amazon Echo ecosystem in your home, the Roav VIVA makes for a great addition.

