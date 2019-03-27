Since their release earlier this year, Anker's upgraded Zolo Liberty true wireless earbuds have sold for $99 consistently, but today you can snag a pair for just $69.99 when you enter promo code SDCZOLO1 during checkout at Amazon. In the process, you'll be saving nearly 30% off their regular cost and scoring the first deal we've seen to hit these new headphones.

These Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds come with a charging case that can power them up for over four days of listening time before needing to be recharged itself!

Featuring Graphene drivers for enhanced sound, these fully wireless earbuds utilize Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices and are capable of lasting for up to eight hours on a single charge. Using the included charging case can give them up to 100 hours of total playtime too, which is much longer than you'd commonly find with similar products. They'll connect with your most recently used device as soon as they're removed from the charging case so you can begin listening without the hassle of manually connecting all the time. They're sweat-resistant as well, making them a nice choice for athletes and those who are fitness-focused. The integrated button is even capable of accessing your phone's smart assistant, whether it's Siri or the Google Assistant.

There is a discrepancy on Amazon's page about these headphones; Amazon states they can only last up to 40 hours with the case, but further review via customer feedback, the product's packaging, and Anker's spokesperson clarifies that they can last for up to 100 hours.

Though these earbuds are still pretty new, nearly 30 customers have left reviews at Amazon resulting in a rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.