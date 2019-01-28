Over at B&H Photo, you can take $480 off the price of Apple's iPad Pro with 512GB capacity and cellular connectivity. The deal applies to all colors of the device and brings the price down to $799 from the $1279 you'd pay at other retailers like Best Buy.

While the model featured is the 2017 iPad Pro which was replaced in November by a new 2018 lineup, it is still more than capable. It features Apple's powerful A10X processor, which consists of a 6-core CPU and a 12-core GPU — perfect for editing high-definition video or working on art and design projects. It also supports the Apple Pencil if you want to use its big 12.9-inch screen as your sketchbook, and its stereo speaker array turns it into an excellent movie-watching device.

Today's featured spec also has cellular connectivity so you can easily connect to the LTE network of your choice and enjoy using the internet on the move. This discounted price is good for today only as it is part of B&H's DealZone, so don't miss it.

See at B&H

