B&H has Apple's 12-inch MacBook discounted by $500 right now. The deal applies to the gold and rose gold mid-2017 models sporting a 256GB SSD. They are down to $799 from $1,299 for today only as part of B&H's DealZone promotion — the best direct price drop we've ever seen for this spec and less than you'd pay directly at Apple or at Amazon.

As well as a 256GB SSD, the model featured has an Intel m3 processor, 8GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 615 and 2304 x 1440 Retina display. It's also super portable and will give you up to 10 hours of battery life. Both of the colors on sale have now been discontinued by Apple but other than a new shade on the 2018 gold model, Apple's most portable MacBook didn't get a spec bump in 2018 so you can learn all you need to know about this model by checking out iMore's 2017 review.

You can also snag a saving on the Intel core i5 model with a 512GB SSD. It's $300 off at $1,299 in the new gold color at Amazon — a deal that is matched at B&H, if you prefer.

See at B&H

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.