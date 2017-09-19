Get a band that's inexpensive enough to not bankrupt you while still looking good enough to complement your Apple Watch!

This Benuo brown leather band for the 42mm Apple Watch is down to $8.46 with code 8U7O5X5P. It's compatible with all Apple Watch models, including the recently announced Series 3. The normal price for this band is $20 but it's currently discounted to $18. The code should work on every variety you see on the product page, including a couple shades of Brown, Black, and both sizes of the watch in 38mm and 42mm.

A couple of the deals from a previous post are still live if you want some different styles, including a Red Leather Band for $7 and a Brown Leather Band for $6. Use code TEYEV44F.

I know you're ready to jump on the Apple Watch Series 3 bandwagon and rightfully so. Official Apple Watch bands can cost the equivalent of a small country, though. It's nice to be able to get a band that's not only affordable but also looks great.

Features include:

Vintage Top Grain Leather surface, soft microfiber lining & handmade tone-on-tone stitching decorate the beautiful appearance

Designed with 7 holes for length control, freely adjusts the length to fit your wrist.

The buckle is made of solid stainless steel, also the clasp pin is stable and long, never worry about the middle pin as the buckle disengages easily. * Secure your Apple Watch with impeccable yet unpretentious style.

The adapter is sturdy enough for daily abrasion, we updated to a more advanced and durable version, super easy to install, no screws or screwdriver needed, and you don't need to worry about the adapters falling apart.

The band comes with a lifetime warranty and 60-day money back gaurantee.

See at Amazon

More from Thrifter:

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!